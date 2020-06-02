Ask Dr. Bob: why does it take so long to create a coronavirus vaccine?

The race is on for a coronavirus vaccine, but the pace is slow.

Public health officials have been warning that a coronavirus vaccine will not be available to the public for 12 to 18 months.

Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic says it takes time to make sure a vaccine is safe and effective for the public to use and trials come in three phases.

Phase I trials test whether the vaccine is safe.

Phase II trials examine how well the vaccine works in creating an immune response within volunteers, and last up to a year.

Phase III trials track the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing infection in people who are being exposed to the pathogen. This phase could take three years or more, and depends on the virus remaining active long enough for participants to be exposed to it.

Watch Dr. Bob's full interview here: