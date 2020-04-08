Ask Dr. Bob: what you need to know about testing for coronavirus

The South Bend Clinic is one health care system in Michiana that's been at the front lines of testing for the coronavirus. They currently have two drive-thru testing sites, one in Mishawaka and the other in Elkhart.

When the clinic first started testing, their samples had to be analyzed out of state. Now, the tests stay in St. Joseph County, shortening the turn-around time for results.

Before you show up at the drive-thru site, you first need a doctor's recommendation.

"We're encouraging anyone who feels symptomatic or has had a possible exposure to call our coronavirus hotline. Call the hotline, just get screened, and if you meet the criteria or you're symptomatic in any way then likely you'll be tested," South Bend Clinic C.E.O. Kelly Macken-Marble said.

Dr. Bob Cassady is breaking down what you need to know about the process. Watch his interview here: