Ask Dr. Bob: what is convalescent plasma and how does it help treat coronavirus?

Plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 is being tested as a potential treatment for people who are critically ill from the virus.

Convalescent plasma comes from donated blood from people who have survived the virus. Scientists and doctors are looking to see if those survivors built up antibodies in their plasma, which strengthens their immune system's defense. Using their plasma therefore could help others beat the infection.

Multiple clinical trials are underway, with some showing promising results when convalescent plasma is used to treat severe cases of COVID-19. It's happening right here in Michiana.

For more details visit: https://www.sbmf.org/covid-19-donor-form or call 574-204-4243.