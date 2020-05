Put down the remote and step away from the television.

Subscriptions for streaming services are skyrocketing during the coronavirus pandemic, but don't give up your fitness routine!

Staying fit keeps you physically healthy, but exercise also helps your mental health. There are many ways to get a good workout in at home and it's as simple as getting up and moving your body.

Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic is breaking down the benefits of exercising.