Ask Dr. Bob: the do's and don'ts of outdoor activity amid the coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Bob Cassady is answering your questions about the coronavirus.

With our temperatures getting warmer, more people want to go outside...but is it safe?

Dr Cassady says it's important to get fresh air, but you also need to follow the social distancing guidelines.

He said, "Just because you're outside, doesn't mean you cant get cornavirus."

Watch Dr. Bob Cassady also talks about strengthening your immune system and if daily supplements can help fight coronavirus. Watch his full interview above.