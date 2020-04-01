Ask Dr. Bob: should you wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic?

Should you or shouldn't you wear a face mask in public during the coronavirus pandemic?

While the World Health Organization stood by its recommendation only to wear a mask if you are sick or caring for someone who is sick, a growing number of officials and health experts argue that people should wear masks to help prevent spread of the virus.

"We are not going to be wearing masks forever, but it could be for a short period of time after we get back into gear." President Trump said during Monday's White House briefing. "I could see something like that happening for a period of time,"

Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic is weighing in on this topic: