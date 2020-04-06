Ask Dr. Bob: new coronavirus testing site in Elkhart, pet safety amid pandemic

The South Bend Clinic is testing people for coronavirus at the Healthy Beginnings building in Elkhart, their second location in Michiana.

When the clinic first started testing in Mishawaka, their samples had to be analyzed out of state.

Now, Dr. Bob Cassady says the tests stay in St. Joseph County, shortening the turn-around time for results.

Plus, we're asking Dr. Bob about pet safety after the news broke about a tiger testing positive for coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo. Reports say the tiger was infected by a zoo employee who was "asymptomatically infected with the virus" while caring for the animals.

Dr. Bob says anyone sick with coronavirus should minimize contact with animals, including pets, until more information is known about the virus.

