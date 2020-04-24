Ask Dr. Bob: mysterious skin condition on toes could be linked to coronavirus

Are your feet red and swollen? Another unexpected condition related to the coronavirus is capturing the attention of researchers.

Dubbed "COVID toes" by the dermatology community, it can look like "purple lesions" on feet or hands.

As Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic says, "The skin may become raised or develop ulcerations. It can be on hands, too."

It often appears in younger patients with no other symptoms.

Dr. Cassady is breaking down what you need to know about "COVID toes", and he's explaining the differences to expect at your doctor's office as more states start to reopen.