Ask Dr. Bob: mysterious blood clots in coronavirus patients

A recent study from the Netherlands looked at data on 184 patients in intensive care with COVID-19. Nearly a third were found to have blood clots, which is "remarkably high" for ICU patients, the study authors wrote.

Blood clots form when certain blood components thicken into a jelly-like mass. They can be life-threatening if they move to parts of the body like the heart, the lungs or the brain.

It's unknown whether the coronavirus causes blood clots or whether the body's massive inflammatory response to fight the virus is what damages blood vessels and blood cells. What we do know is that it's wreaking havoc on the sickest COVID-19 patients and doctors' ability to treat them.

Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic says it's surprising to see coronavirus patients with blood clots, but it's not completely unexplainable.

