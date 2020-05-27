Ask Dr. Bob: how families, roommates can safely self-quarantine

As more businesses reopen, it's important to keep in mind that traveling increases your chance of getting and spreading coronavirus.

If someone is possibly exposed, they'll need to quarantine for two weeks... but how does that work in a house with other people?

Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic says have a plan.

He referenced the CDC Guidelines including:

Continue to practice everyday preventive actions.

Keep the ill person in a separate room from others in the household.

If caring for a sick household member, follow recommended precautions and monitor your own health.

Keep surfaces disinfected.

Avoid sharing personal items.

If you become sick, stay in contact with others by phone or email.

Stay informed about the local outbreak situation.

Notify your work if your schedule needs to change.

Take care of the emotional health of your household members, including yourself.

Watch his full interview here: