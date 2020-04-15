Ask Dr. Bob: homemade masks do's and dont's

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

The need for medical-grade N-95 respirators has become critical for healthcare workers, so now community members are making their own face-masks. But is it safe?

Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic is breaking down everything you need to know about making your own face cover and for more details, visit the CDC's website.