Ask Dr. Bob: dozens of children developing rare, mysterious coronavirus-linked illness

NBC News is reporting that at least 85 children with a rare but potentially dangerous complication thought to be linked to the coronavirus have been identified in at least seven states and the Washington, D.C., area.

Inflammatory syndrome can mirror symptoms of other inflammatory illnesses, such as Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome.

Children can have high fevers, severe diarrhea, rash and often red eyes or conjunctivitis. In some severe but rare cases, it can also cause problems with their heart function.

The newly identified syndrome appears to be the result of a child's immune system's going into overdrive after a COVID-19 infection.

However, it's still too soon to pin all of the cases on the coronavirus, as some have tested negative.

However, Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic says parents shouldn't panic.

He says, "Parents need to keep doing the same measures that they've been doing with physical distancing and hygiene measures." He continued, "For now, most parents do not need to worry that their child is going to get some kind of severe syndrome from coronavirus. As we know so far, most children are not affected in a significant way."