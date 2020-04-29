Ask Dr. Bob: does zinc help reduce severity of coronavirus symptoms?

Zinc is a nutrient that helps your immune system fight off infection, so can it help in the fight against coronavirus?

The bottom line...we still don't know yet.

Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic says, "There is mixed evidence that zinc supplements can help either decrease the rate of getting the common cold or the severity of the common cold."

If you currently take a daily supplement without issue, Dr. Bob says it's reasonable to continue taking zinc.

For adults, the upper limit of zinc in oral supplements is 40mg per day, and for children it's 4mg per day.