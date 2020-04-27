Ask Dr. Bob: can natural remedies really help fight the coronavirus?

From hot baths to drinking alcohol, there are many so-called natural remedies to fight off the coronavirus. Is there any truth behind them?

Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic says it's important to know that there is currently no proven treatment for coronavirus. Tonight, he's debunking some of the myths circulating online including hot baths, drinking alcohol and ingesting bleach...which Dr. Cassady says you should never do.

Dr. Cassady says our best defense against coronavirus is to practice good hygiene by washing our hands thoroughly.