Ask Dr. Bob: can mosquitoes transmit coronavirus?

16 News Now's Lauren Moss is asking your coronavirus questions to Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic.

As the weather gets warmer, many of our viewers have reached out asking if mosquitoes can transmit coronavirus.

Dr. Bob Cassady says, "According to the WHO, there has been no information or evidence to suggest that coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes."

The World Health Organization states:

"The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. The new coronavirus CANNOT be transmitted through mosquito bites."

