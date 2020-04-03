Ask Dr. Bob: can coronavirus be transmitted by talking, breathing?

A prestigious scientific panel told the White House Wednesday night that research shows coronavirus can be spread not just by sneezes or coughs, but also just by talking, or possibly even just breathing.

According to the CDC, the virus spreads from person to person when people are within about 6 feet of each other "through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes."

Research also shows that aerosolized droplets produced by talking or possibly even by just breathing can also spread the virus.

Dr Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic is breaking down the new research and he's also sharing a special message to his family. Watch his full interview here:

