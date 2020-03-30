Ask Dr. Bob: What should you be doing to stay healthy?

Today, Indiana and Michigan health officials confirmed new cases of the coronavirus, but health officials are warning that we are still weeks away from a peak. What should you be doing to stay healthy?

Plus, the FDA recently approved the emergency use of a new rapid coronavirus test that can give results in less than 15 minutes.

More than 110 laboratories are already doing COVID-19 tests under FDA policies and guidelines, the agency said. 50,000 tests will be delivered to the U.S. health care system starting next week.

Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic is calling the test a potential game-changer.