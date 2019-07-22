As restaurant closes, Texas Roadhouse considers former employees for jobs

With the recent shuttering of Scotty's Brewhouse on Main Street in Mishawaka, another local restaurant is trying to keep the closed restaurant's former employees from going jobless.

Texas Roadhouse in South Bend says it is interested in interviewing former Scotty's employees for future positions. To apply, former Scotty's employees can visit the Texas Roadhouse jobs webpage.

Texas Roadhouse will also be exchanging Scotty's Brewhouse gift cards for a free cactus blossom or fried pickle appetizer. The exchange is available for one gift card per table at the South Bend location only.

The exchange program began Monday and continues through Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Texas Roadhouse at 4635 S. Michigan St., South Bend.

