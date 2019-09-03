As Dorian approaches Florida, veteran stays behind to help senior citizen neighbors

Millions were ordered to leave their homes on the East Coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian's approach, but a former combat Marine is staying put.

Jay Estes says he's not evacuating his Ormand-By-The-Sea home because he wants to be around in case any of his senior citizen neighbors need help.

Estes says many of his neighbors don't want to sleep in a shelter and have nowhere else to go.

He's stocked his fridge and is ready to cook for the whole block if they need hot meals.

"We have some senior citizens here who have been living in this neighborhood for a long time. They are just scared, ain't got nobody, and I decided just to stay not only to protect my home, but to protect them too,” said Estes.

'I'm proud to have someone that I can holler at if I need him for anything,” said one of his neighbors.

Hurricane Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 storm Tuesday as it creeps slowly toward Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

