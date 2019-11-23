Artist inspired by family's long history with Notre Dame

We all have our game day rituals. The fans grill out, the players walk across campus and Kathleen Keifer grabs her pastels.

"I love moments like that, that stillness in the field of battle," Keifier said.

Every artist has her muse. For Keifer, Notre Dame isn't just her inspiration but a part of her family history.

"I'm a triple legacy," Keifer said. "I grew up in Chicago. My dad is class of '55, his father was class of '28 and played for Knute Rockne."

Growing up, she always had a knack for art, and when it was time for Keifer to choose a school, she knew exactly where she wanted to be.

"Notre Dame is like one big golden family," she said. "I've been painting for 30 years. Professionally, since college and I never had another job."

Her work has landed her in galleries across the globe and rubbing elbows with Hollywood's biggest stars.

"Kelly Clarkson just bought a piece of pop art," Keifer said. "Buzz Aldrin has a piece I did for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. TV stars like Florence Henderson and James Cameron, the director."

While Keifer's work is always evolving, she always comes back to painting her precious Notre Dame. She and her husband, Jim, make it a priority to return to their alma mater each fall.

"Every time I drive up Notre Dame Avenue, I feel like I'm coming home," Keifer said. "I get chill bumps."

