Over 900 artists will take part in Art Beat 2019, making this one of the largest concentrations of artists in the region.

Visual artists of every kind will come together showcasing a variety of mediums such as watercolor, jewelry, print

making, drawing, pottery, sculpting, photography, and fiber arts.

Located along the banks of the East Race, this juried showcase features 20 fine art visual artists.

Multiple stages and venues will accommodate performing artists ranging from musicians, singers to dancers and theatre.

Performers will roam the downtown streets and plazas while others will take their talents to one of five main stages located at Niles & Jefferson, the Emporium parking lot, the Knights of Columbus parking lot, inside the Knights of Columbus, and near Plaza Park. A fashion shows displaying work created by local clothing designers will also take place

on the stage at Niles & Jefferson.

