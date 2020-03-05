Art Van Furniture going out of business; local store's fate uncertain

The Art Van Furniture chain is going out of business, and that leaves the local franchise owner pondering his next move.

The owner says he's not sure what he will do with the Grape Road store in Mishawaka.

Art Van announced Thursday that it will close more than 300 stores after struggling with heavy debt.

The local owner now has to decide if he will keep the store open under a new name or close its doors.

16 News Now will keep you up to date on that decision and how it affects local shoppers.

