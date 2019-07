Art 4 kicks off their second season with the award-winning musical, Next to Normal, with six performances at Clay High School starting next weekend.

On Friday, Mimi Bell and Mark Albin joined Joshua Short on 16 News Now to share more information on the production.

Showtimes are August 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 7:30 pm, and August 4 and 11 at 2:00 pm.

For ticket information, you can visit Art 4's website.