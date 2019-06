TODAY:

Low levels of humidity. A dry start with showers moving in after 6pm. Light sprinkles at first with heavier rain overnight into Thursday. Highs in the middle 70s.

Tracking Wednesday's rain

TONIGHT:

Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. All storms will be non-severe.

THURSDAY:

Early rain likely through the morning commute. A much cooler day with afternoon highs in the low 60s.