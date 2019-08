TODAY:

Clouds redevelop overhead as afternoon thunderstorms fire up after 3pm. High temperatures reach the upper 70s with a slightly humid feel to the afternoon. Storms will be non-severe.

TONIGHT:

A few isolated sprinkles linger on the radar overnight. Lows in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

Mainly dry with a light drizzle on/off. A northerly breeze keeps us cool in the middle 70s.