Arrest made in fatal South Bend stabbing

A family member has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Trey Martinez, whose body was found on a South Bend street in late September.

Jason Lee Collins, 40, has been charged with reckless homicide, a level 5 felony. He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

The South Bend Police Department was dispatched to the area of Marine Street and Indiana Avenue shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, for a report of a man lying in the street. There, they found Martinez dead.

After an autopsy, his death was ruled a homicide as a result of being stabbed in the neck.

According to charging documents, Collins claims that Martinez tried to choke him after a brief verbal altercation. That's when Collins allegedly stabbed Martinez in the neck.

Martinez staggered from the home where the stabbing occurred, and Collins and Diane Schubert cleaned up the scene. Neither person attempted to call police or Martinez's father, who is the cousin of Collins and Schubert.

At a vigil, family members said Martinez had a big heart and would do anything for his 4-year-old son, Avery Michael.

