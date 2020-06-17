Arrest made in fatal South Bend shooting

An arrest has been made in a fatal weekend shooting in South Bend.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Curtiss Drive.

Police say there was a group of people fighting in the parking lot, so they used pepper spray in order to disperse the crowd so the medics could tend to the victim.

Officers found 17-year-old Allen Williams on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Kristy Hawkins, 38, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The case is still under investigation. No charges have been made at this point.