Around 900 I&M without power in South Bend following Monday night outage

Around 900 Indiana Michigan Power customers are still without power this morning following a Monday night outage.

According to I&M, the outage on South Bend's southeast side started at around 3:15 p.m. Monday. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, around 930 customers are without power in the Erskine Manor and Twyckenham Hills areas.

An I&M spokesman said "crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power," but didn't offer a timeline on when power will be back on.

An outage was also reported in the area Monday morning after a dump truck hit a power line. Service has been restored from that outage.