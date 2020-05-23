Around 100 bikes given out to those who can't afford one

Happening Saturday in Plymouth, The Caring Coalition of Marshall County and the Integrity Academy of Martial Arts gave away around 100 bikes to families in need.

The line of cars wrapped around the block off Michigan Street in downtown Plymouth.

Families waiting in line to get their hands on a brand new bike.

Organizers say the event is not only a way to help families who might not be able to afford a new bike, but also to highlight mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

"Reaching out to the community is huge and as you can tell by the line I'm sure you'll show everybody, the people are hungry to be out and around people and that's what we're about is the mental health of people and helping make them better," Pam Mahler-Lee says. She is with The Caring Coalition of Marshall County.

"The weather is turning nice and I couldn't imagine something more, something better I should say, than being out on your bike and just enjoying the weather," Chip Dean says. He is owner of Integrity Academy of Martial Arts

You can learn more about The Caring Coalition here and Integrity Academy of Martial Arts here