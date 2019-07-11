Armed forces suicide awareness ruck march happening Friday

Nearly 30 people will go on a march Friday to help spread awareness about suicide among members of the armed forces.

The Wounded Warrior Project is hosting the Suicide Awareness Ruck March 22 at the Maple Lane Reserve Center in South Bend. Participants will compete in a 22-mile ruck march to raise awareness of suicide among service members and veterans.

Marchers will start at 7 a.m. and will walk for about eight hours.

One of the organizers said it is all about letting people know there's help available to them.

"We wanted to do something to raise some kind of awareness for soldiers and veterans to know that there's help they can reach out," Army Reserve administrator Joseph Kovatch said. "We're all brothers and sisters, we're here at all times, come out to us. Something like this we thought would raise awareness in the community and let other people know that they can come at any time, and we're all in this together."

All funds will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. To make a donation, visit the ruck march webpage.

