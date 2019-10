The La Porte Police Department is asking for the public's help with any information about a recent theft at Patton Cemetery.

In a Facebook post, police say approximately 40 bronze grave markers were taken between Oct. 18 and Oct. 21.

The various markers represent individuals who served in the armed forces or were first responders.

If you have any information, you're asked to call La Porte police at 219-362-9446.