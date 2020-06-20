Argos High School seniors celebrated with car parade

Seniors at Argos High School were celebrated with a car parade as part of a "Senior Fun Day" Saturday.

The day-long celebration was put on by the Argos Fire Department and started off with a breakfast for the seniors.

From there, the students were paraded around town in decorated cars.

As for the rest of their day, the seniors played games, had a 200-foot-long slip-n-slide and finished off the day with a senior dance.

Dennis Mark with Argos Fire is the father of a 2020 graduate, but says it was the whole department who wanted to do something special to celebrate the seniors.

"It all started out with our chief," Mark said. "He kind of wanted to do a parade, just a parade you know, just kind of let them go around and the town say one last goodbye to them and everything. Because obviously they did, they lost out on prom, they lost out on their field day, they lost out on their senior trip," Mark said.

Mark says one idea led to another, and the day ended up being full of fun activities for the seniors.

Congratulations to the graduating class of Argos High School.