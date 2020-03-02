Coronavirus and Holy Communion: Is it safe to receive?

Coronavirus concerns are surfacing among Catholics when it comes to receiving Holy Communion at Mass.

In an email to priests, the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend says Bishop Kevin Rhodes and the United Sates Conference of Catholic Bishops are "carefully monitoring the spread and severity of the coronavirus."

Additionally, the diocese says churches should follow the same approach as they would for flu season. This means it's up to a parish priest to suspend offering Holy Communion from the chalice at Mass. The pastor also has the authority to omit what's called "the Sign of Peace," a gesture extended among Catholics following the recitation of the Lord's Prayer during Mass.

The Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese is asking priests to reiterate to their parishioners that anyone with the flu or other flu-like symptoms does not need to attend Sunday Mass. In fact, diocesan officials deem it a "matter of charity" for congregants to remain home if they are sick to prevent the spread of illness.

Rev. Kevin Russeau, C.S.C., the pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend, told 16 News Now he will be reminding the parish that shaking hands during the Sign of Peace and consuming the Precious Blood of Christ are optional, as usual..

Rev. Bob Garrow, the pastor of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church in South Bend, told his congregation over the weekend it's perfectly fine to abstain from drinking from the chalice if they are feeling unwell. During a bad flu season in the past, Garrow has removed the Blood of Christ but does not feel it is necessary right now.

The Diocese of Kalamazoo, which oversees the parishes in Berrien and Cass counties, told 16 News Now it is also monitoring the coronavirus but has not instructed priests to make any changes pertaining to the distribution of Holy Communion.

Meanwhile, a University of Notre Dame official has confirmed the school is currently developing protocol for taking Communion amid concerns over the coronavirus spreading to other communities.

