Are long-term care facilities required to publicly disclose COVID-19 cases?

Long-term care facilities remain a major concern during the pandemic as people living there are among the most at-risk for contracting coronavirus due to their age or underlying health conditions.

The Berrien and Elkhart County Health Departments told 16 News Now these facilities are required to report to their offices when someone at a facility tests positive for COVID-19.

"We have been working with many of the long-term care facilities, nursing homes, skilled living facilities, as well as adult foster homes in Berrien County for a number of weeks now, making sure they have all the best education for their staff, the personal protective equipment they might need, as well as they are following the protocols and processes that are recommended to make sure they are able to keep their staff and their residents safe," explained Gillian Conrad, the communications manager for Berrien County Health Department.

Additionally, neither county health department is required to identify a facility that has been affected by coronavirus. Facilities aren't mandated to publicly reveal this information either.

"I would think that if [a long-term care facility] had an unusual number of cases, they would want to send a message out - just to keep the rumors down and to make sure the actual facts go out," said Dr. Lydia Mertz, MD, the Elkhart County health officer.