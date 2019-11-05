Arctic hammer drops next week; Cold air floods into Michiana

TODAY:

Highs Tuesday afternoon will only reach the low to mid 40s.

Partly cloudy skies. Mainly dry.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the 20s. A frigid start to your Wednesday.

Light flurries possible by daybreak.

TOMORROW:

Highs reach the middle 40s. A light breeze with mostly cloudy skies.

Late snow leads into Thursday.

Light snow is likely in our southern communities on Thursday but with minimal accumulations expected.

Colder air arrives into the region by the end of the week with highs barely above freezing.

**A deepening trough of cold air swings into Michiana next Monday** Highs in the 20s, wind chills in the TEENS/SINGLE DIGITS, & some snow potential. Old Man Winter is rearing his ugly head a few weeks too soon! Prepare for this Arctic hammer to drop with StormTeam16