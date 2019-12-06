Arctic hammer drops next week

TODAY:

Cloudy, gloomy and gray.

A strong breeze knocks temps down from the low 40s into the low 30s.

Dress in layers.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the lower 20s! As skies clear overnight, we cool-down drastically leading into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY:

Sunny and cold to start! Afternoon highs in the low 40s. Bright and pleasant.

SUNDAY:

Early sunshine before clouds return to Michiana. Afternoon highs near 50.

MONDAY:

Rain, rain, more rain. Showers on the radar signal change. Highs in the upper 40s before the wintry blast takes over.

TUESDAY:

ICY, dangerously cold, accumulating snow.

Stay tuned.