Arctic hammer drops next week

TODAY:
Cloudy, gloomy and gray.
A strong breeze knocks temps down from the low 40s into the low 30s.
Dress in layers.
TONIGHT:
Lows in the lower 20s! As skies clear overnight, we cool-down drastically leading into Saturday morning.
SATURDAY:
Sunny and cold to start! Afternoon highs in the low 40s. Bright and pleasant.
SUNDAY:
Early sunshine before clouds return to Michiana. Afternoon highs near 50.
MONDAY:
Rain, rain, more rain. Showers on the radar signal change. Highs in the upper 40s before the wintry blast takes over.
TUESDAY:
ICY, dangerously cold, accumulating snow.
Stay tuned.