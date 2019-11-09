Arctic blast still on track for early next week

The big weather story focuses on the beginning the work week with a blast of very cold air and accumulating snow. For tomorrow, we’ll still be “warmer” with a few showers possible in the afternoon. But as temperatures dive Sunday night we’ll see that rain changing to snow. System snow is expected during the day on Monday, with most areas seeing between 1 and 3 inches. Then the lake effect snow kicks in Monday night, and it could be heavy in spots, especially in SW Michigan, with some models suggesting around 8 inches. Wind direction will be a big factor. Temperatures will be very cold, especially Monday through Wednesday. We could see near record cold temps. It warms back into the 30s with quieter weather to finish off the week.