Arcade-bar combo opens in downtown South Bend

There is a new option for nightlife and fun in downtown South Bend.

It is called the Garage Arcade and Bar. Located in the old Lasalle Body Shop building on Colfax Street in the East Bank area, there you can grab a drink and play a variety of classic arcade games, pinball and console games on the second floor.

It's free to get in, and all the games are free to play – no quarters needed.

The owners say they started the bar to meet a demand in South Bend.

"We're really just looking for more late night entertainment for the East Bank area of South Bend," co-owner Erik Johnson said. "We just thought this was a missing piece that a lot of people wanted. There's a lot of grumblings about having one, and we thought it was a great opportunity for us to do it."

The Garage is open every day from 4 p.m.-midnight, and although the games are free, the owners say you need to buy a drink or snack in order to play.

