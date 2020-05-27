Apple Store at University Park Mall reopening this week

Apple plans to open 100 stores in the U.S. this week. Among them is the Apple store at the University Park Mall, in Mishawaka.

The store hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on Sundays when it's from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be some safety measures in place for customers and employees.

Those measures include having limited occupancy in the store, touchless temperature checks, face coverings required in the store, and more.

For more information, visit the University Park Mall Apple Store website.