Apothica Teas opens up in downtown Niles

If you're a fan of tea and steampunk, head to downtown Niles.

Apothica Teas, located at 222 E. Main St. in Niles, opened its doors Sunday.

Inside you’ll find Victorian-era, steampunk-themed décor, along with over forty different types of teas to choose from.

The atmosphere invites you to relax, stay awhile, and play a game if you’d like.

"Steampunk is a genre where you get to explore and create, and that's just kind of a place I’ve been living with all of the news and the medical issues we've had,” said co-proprietor Laura Hollister. “It's been a place to escape, and so we've kind of brought a little bubble of that into reality."

You can also order coffee, scones, and other tasty treats.

