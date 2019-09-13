Antenna users: Plan to rescan your TV on Oct. 18

WNDU-TV and 16.2 Antenna TV, along with other South Bend area TV stations, are making changes to our transmitter signals. This change is mandated by the FCC and will affect anyone who receives our signal with a TV antenna. If you receive WNDU-TV or Antenna TV over the air using an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV's channel receiver in order to find us. You WILL NOT need to rescan UNTIL the date of the upgrade – October 18 at 2:00 AM.

If you receive WNDU-TV or Antenna TV via cable or satellite, you will NOT be affected.

To learn how to rescan your tuner, please watch this short video.

For more information, please check out these answers to Frequently Asked Questions.

What is happening?

• By law, nearly 1,000 television stations across the country are required to move frequencies to make room for wireless internet broadband services.

• As a result, our station is moving frequencies at 2:00 AM on October 18, 2019. This is our Rescan Day.

• Viewers who watch TV over the air with an antenna will need to rescan their TV sets on Rescan Day.

• Rescanning is when you tell your TV to find all of the available channels in your area.

• Other TV stations in the South Bend are making similar frequency changes at the same time as WNDU-TV, so you should be able to pick up all of your favorite local TV stations with one rescan.

• You will not need to purchase any new equipment or services.

• This move is happening behind the scenes, so the channel number you know will not change.

Why is it happening?

• Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) held an auction to reallocate TV broadcast airwaves for wireless internet broadband services.

• At the conclusion of the auction, the FCC determined that nearly 1,000 TV stations must move frequencies to make room for wireless internet carriers.

• As required by the FCC, TV stations will be moving frequencies at different times starting in 2018 through the spring of 2020.

What does this mean for local viewers?

• You may need to take simple steps to rescan your television sets when WNDU-TV and others in our market move frequencies. You will not need to purchase new equipment or services.

• Viewers who subscribe to cable or satellite television will not have to rescan – their service provider will do this for them.

• Rescanning is a straightforward process: select "scan" or "autotune" from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Instructions are usually available by pressing the "set-up" or "menu" buttons on your remote control.

• If you haven’t rescanned you TVs recently, you may discover TV channels they didn’t know they were missing.

How can viewers prepare for these changes?

• You should also stay tuned to this station and visit wndu.com for more information on our Rescan Day.

Our station remains committed to ensuring our viewers have access to the news, emergency updates and entertainment you rely on us to deliver every day. We want to make this transition as easy as possible for you.