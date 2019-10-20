Another warm day to round out the weekend

We’re starting with some clouds but overall another nice day is on tap. Clouds will break up some for this afternoon, allowing a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warm again with highs in the mid 60s, cooler near Lake Michigan.

Clouds thicken again tonight ahead of the next storm system. Temperatures will remain mild with lows in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be breezy with rain likely, and a few t-storms possible as a cold front makes it through tomorrow afternoon. We cool it down again behind the front with some showers still possible Monday night and Tuesday. The rest of the week will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees with rain chances to finish the week.

