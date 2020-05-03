Another warm day, but cooler weather returns

Another nice day ahead with mostly sunny skies this morning and a few clouds this afternoon with a weak/dry wave moving through. It will be another warm day, though not quite as warm as yesterday. We’ll see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clear skies tonight with cooler temperatures returning. Lows getting back down to around 40 degrees.

.

Monday will bring an increase in clouds, especially in the afternoon. It will be much cooler with highs back in the upper 50s. Rain will be possible mid week especially Tuesday into early Wednesday. Overall, we are returning to a cooler pattern with most days this week seeing highs in the 50s. Several nights will see lows in the 30s, so frost is still possible heading into and even after mother’s day.

