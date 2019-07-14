Another warm and humid day...t-storm in spots

Another warm, humid day expected across Michiana. Temps in the mid to upper 80s, but feeling closer to 90 degrees. There will be a chance for showers and storms late this afternoon for areas along and south of US 30, with heavy rainfall possible.

It gets even warmer and more humid as we head through the work week. We will start seeing the remnants of Hurricane Barry move in, which will not only increase the humidity, but also the chances for showers and storms. Most days the heat index will be in the 90s, but we could get into the triple digits as we finish off the week.