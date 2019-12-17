Another roundabout planned for Cleveland Road

Plans call for another roundabout along Cleveland Road in eastern St. Joseph County.

This one will replace the four-way stop at Cleveland and Beech roads.

County officials on Tuesday awarded a $422,000 contract for survey, design and right-of-way work.

"Cleveland road serves as a major commuter and arterial road between Elkhart County and St. Joseph County," St. Joseph County engineer Jessica Clark said. "There are a lot of persons that use that facility to go to Elkhart to work and then, likewise, and then Elkhart residents come into St. Joseph County to work

and want to go back home in the evening, so it's a high-volume roadway and intersection."

Construction of the roundabout at Cleveland and Beech is scheduled to begin in 2024.

