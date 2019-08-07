Another round of morning fog burns off, leading to a warm and sunny afternoon

WEDNESDAY:

We’re mainly dry this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s. We’re somewhat humid this afternoon before overnight showers arrive.

TONIGHT:

A broken line of storms will roll through Michiana very late. We’re likely to see a few finishing showers on the radar as we’re waking up Thursday morning. Rain most likely 3-7am.

Overnight lows drop into the middle 60s.

THURSDAY:

Behind this morning’s passing cold front, we’re cool, comfortable and less humid. Afternoon highs top out near the 80 degree mark.