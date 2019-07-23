Another refreshing day with low humidity

Nice weather is expected as we continue through the week. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with only a very slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the cool side in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity will remain low the next few days. We will see a gradual warm up this week with temps near 80 tomorrow and back into the mid to upper 80s this weekend. The humidity will also increase as we head into the weekend. Overall a mostly dry forecast with plenty of sunshine. Precipitation chances are very low through this week, but pick up more as we head into next week.