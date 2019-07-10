Another pretrial conference held for driver accused in fatal bus stop crash

It’s another day closer to a high-profile trial in Fulton County, where a woman is accused of hitting and killing three children by their bus stop last October.

Alivia Stahl, Mason & Xzavier Ingle, and Alyssa Shepherd

On Wednesday, lawyers held a pretrial conference for Alyssa Shepherd, the driver. Fulton County Prosecutor Mike Marrs said both sides agreed to meet for a final pretrial conference on Sept. 10, when they will exchange tentative witness and exhibit lists.

“I think everybody’s -- family and everybody on all sides -- is looking for closure. Hopefully, we will get that the week of Oct. 15, if not sooner,” Marrs said.

Shepherd was not required to attend her Wednesday pretrial conference, but Marrs expects her to testify at her trial set for Oct. 15. That will mark close to a year from when Shepherd allegedly ran into four children by their bus stop in rural Rochester.

Eleven-year-old Maverik Lowe suffered severe injuries but survived. Six-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle, plus their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, died.

Marrs said state court cases are typically tried within a year of the incident, which means the trial for Alyssa Shepherd is on a normal schedule. Marrs added construction and working air conditioning at the courthouse made a fall trial more sensible.

Shepherd faces five charges, three of which are reckless homicide for the siblings who died.

