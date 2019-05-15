Another picture perfect day... with a twist

Another gorgeous day with some slight changes from yesterday. Wake-up temperatures in the low 40s as we start this Wednesday. Afternoon highs rise into the lower 70s. A picture perfect day—almost! Thicker cloud cover builds in this afternoon with isolated rain shower chances popping up after 2pm. Scattered rain will only reach a few of our communities, but you may want to grab the umbrella, just in case.

Tracking a warm-up over the next 3 days in Michiana

Not as cool. Our gradual warming pattern continues as we drop into the upper 40s tonight. Wake-up temperatures Thursday near 50 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies likely overhead with winds picking up from the south.

Thursday is a significantly warmer day. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s; Feeling absolutely summer-like. Partly to mostly cloudy skies likely as we build energy towards an overnight chance of storms. Storms will be marginally severe—stay weather aware Friday morning!