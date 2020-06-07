Another nice day, temps a bit warmer

Another nice day expected across the area, though with a few more clouds, especially this morning. Highs should be a couple degrees warmer, topping off in the low 80s. Humidity remains low. Mostly clear skies tonight with lows near 60 degrees.

The heat turns up even more for the next couple of days. Still mostly sunny for Monday with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will be on the rise Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will be caught up in a cold front moving east. We’ll see clouds rolling in Tuesday with showers and a few storms possible as early as Tuesday afternoon. Showers and storms will be possible into Wednesday. We will also see the winds picking up quite a bit as the remnants of Cristobal move closer. The cold front swings through Tuesday night, and behind that the temperatures cool back down into the 70s.

